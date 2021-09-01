ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.47

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.