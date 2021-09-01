ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.47

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
