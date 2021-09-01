Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $61,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,900.87. 5,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,475. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,745.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,537.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

