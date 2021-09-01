Chronologic Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Chronologic has a total market cap of $341,837.89 and $256.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

