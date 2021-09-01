Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 151,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.02. 2,103,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.11. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

