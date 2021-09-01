Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.11. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.