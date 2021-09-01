Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

