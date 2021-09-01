Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Holdings Raised by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

CCIV stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 149,008,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,654,932. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

