CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.56.

Empire stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.55. 188,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,651. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. Empire has a twelve month low of C$32.63 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.73.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

