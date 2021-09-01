Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cigna stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.05. 1,593,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,247. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average is $236.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

