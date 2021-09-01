Cincinnati Indemnity Co. Purchases Shares of 7,000 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Indemnity Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 5.7% of Cincinnati Indemnity Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $344.90. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

