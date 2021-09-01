Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cintas worth $39,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $395.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

