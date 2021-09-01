Cipher (CPR) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 85% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Cipher has a market cap of $103,315.98 and approximately $20.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00378760 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.25 or 0.01322429 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

