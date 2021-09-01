Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 328,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,718,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,105,000 after purchasing an additional 212,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. 11,503,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,184,400. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $248.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

