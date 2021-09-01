Clarius Group LLC Buys 5,679 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

