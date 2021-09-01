Clarius Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.18. 4,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.13 and its 200-day moving average is $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $368.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

