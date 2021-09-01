Clarus Securities Lowers Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Price Target to C$0.30

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Clarus Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.
About Ionic Brands
