Clarus Securities Lowers Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Price Target to C$0.30

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Clarus Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

