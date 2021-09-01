Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.03. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 6,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,599. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

