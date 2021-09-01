ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

