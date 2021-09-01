Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

