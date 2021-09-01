Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.90

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.90 and last traded at $127.16, with a volume of 113799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $2,429,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 947,789 shares of company stock valued at $102,115,055. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cloudflare by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,589,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

