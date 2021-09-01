CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CME Group were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after buying an additional 491,700 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.