CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 1,724,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,658. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

