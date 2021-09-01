Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,626. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

