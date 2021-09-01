Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 119,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,555. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

