Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $40,045,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $25,357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

