Coin Artist (COIN) One Day Volume Tops $12,269.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $12,269.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00834135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048671 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.