Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $829.53 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00009193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $829.53 million and $187.90 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

