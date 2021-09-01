CoinLoan Reaches Market Cap of $25.75 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and $223,677.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for about $13.21 or 0.00027347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00135165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00161104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.07 or 0.07433518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,544.24 or 1.00514616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.01004621 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.