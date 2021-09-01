Coldstack Market Cap Tops $4.70 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00006299 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $172,683.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00134456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00159546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.63 or 0.07656021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,692.15 or 1.00205753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.04 or 0.00994227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

