Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE CFX opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

