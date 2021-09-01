Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
NYSE CFX opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.
In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
