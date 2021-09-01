Collateral Pay Trading Up 7.6% This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.85 million and $23,324.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00136489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00160045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.39 or 0.07588573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,744.09 or 0.99934876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.23 or 0.01017376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

