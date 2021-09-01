Collective One Day Trading Volume Reaches $299,400.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Collective has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $259,403.20 and $299,400.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00831401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

