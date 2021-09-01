Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22. Approximately 5,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 727,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.