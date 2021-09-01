Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.