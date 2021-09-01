Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

