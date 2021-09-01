Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading 4.9% Higher

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 6,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 592,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

