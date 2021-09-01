Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 610,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 113,832 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SID opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

