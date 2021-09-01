Comparing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -29.70% 3.58% 1.64% Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56%

64.8% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.23 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -21.78 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 11.84 -$57.99 million $0.19 100.63

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 2 8 1 2.75 Brigham Minerals 0 0 6 1 3.14

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential downside of 14.76%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $16.76, indicating a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.76, suggesting that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

