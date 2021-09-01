Comparing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Heska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 155.16 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Heska $197.32 million 14.58 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -1,039.31

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00

Heska has a consensus target price of $263.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heska is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.46% -82.75% Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heska beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

