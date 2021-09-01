Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.78

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 7889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.15 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

