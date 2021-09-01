Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.62 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $476.59 or 0.00987813 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $326.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

