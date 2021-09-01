Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $471.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.