Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 4.6%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.