Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 4.6%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.