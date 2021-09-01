Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Up 0.5%

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.64. 8,399,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 11,363,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 15,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.