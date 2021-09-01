Contrasting Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vedanta and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.28 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 13.12 $1.22 million N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 49.53% 27.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vedanta beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company with no producing mines. Its projects include South Mountain Project in Idaho and Trout Creek Property in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

