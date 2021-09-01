Convergence Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Convergence has a total market cap of $38.19 million and $1.67 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00131795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00845146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

