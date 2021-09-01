Convex Finance Price Reaches $7.13 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.13 or 0.00014320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $152.52 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

