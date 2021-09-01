CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTK opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

