Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.06. 197,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,237,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMMC. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares in the company, valued at C$142,344,091.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007.

About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

