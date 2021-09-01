Cornichon Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $1,480.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cornichon has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00136012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.07448134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,435.24 or 0.99843130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00823199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.01005077 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,818,430 coins and its circulating supply is 16,576,581 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

